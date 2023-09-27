Concerning Kejriwal’s alleged home renovation, Home Ministry requested CBI probe

A CBI investigation into the claims surrounding the refurbishment of Arvind Kejriwal’s home has been ordered by the Union Home Ministry. According to officials on Wednesday, the investigation agency subsequently opened a preliminary inquiry into the alleged ‘irregularities and misconduct’ by unnamed public employees of the Delhi government.

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has been ordered by the CBI to turn over all records pertaining to the alleged violations by October 3. The preliminary investigation is the initial step in determining whether the claims are credible enough to move forward with a standard FIR.

The central investigation agency will look into every element of the charges that surfaced following an investigation by the Delhi Chief Secretary.

A five-page letter sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the CBI Director in May is what prompted the decision to start the investigation.

The Home Ministry has also asked for a special audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in this case.