Date locked: Season 2 of ‘Mumbai Diaries’ to premiere on Prime Video

The second season of the well-received medical drama “Mumbai Diaries” is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 6, as announced by the streaming platform. This new installment will continue the story of the medical personnel at Bombay General Hospital as they grapple with the aftermath of terror attacks and their personal challenges following the Mumbai floods. Nikkhil Advani, who created and directed the series, emphasized the focus on the medical team at the center of both literal and metaphorical storms. Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the show is the result of a strong collaboration with Prime Video India. It explores the trials and triumphs of frontline healthcare workers. The returning cast includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. This season is expected to resonate with viewers globally due to its relatability and authenticity.