Elephant Herd Tramples Semi-Paralyzed Man to Death in Wayanad

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a semi-paralytic man identified as Kumar (45), residing in the inter-state border town of Koranchal near Cherambadi in Wayanad, lost his life after being trampled by a herd of elephants. The unfortunate event occurred as Kumar was crossing a plantation while returning from purchasing provisions around 2.30 pm.

According to his neighbor, Ranjini Joy, the region had been witnessing the presence of several elephant herds since Monday morning. This unfortunate incident follows a similar one in July, when a woman was fatally attacked by an elephant in the same area. Ranjini recalled, “She was accompanying her daughter, a college student, to the nearby bus stop when an elephant herd attacked.”

Kumar is survived by his wife Radhika, daughter Sandhya, and son Sanjay. The family will receive his mortal remains on Wednesday following a postmortem examination.

The recurrent elephant attacks in the region have left the villagers deeply concerned. In response, they organized a blockade of the Kozhikode-Ootty Road at Cherambadi as a protest against the ongoing issue.