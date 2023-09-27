Everything you need to know about ‘masterdating’

A new dating trend has become popular on TikTok. It is called ‘masterdating’. The trend ‘masterdating’ has gained so much popularity over the last few weeks that the hashtag #MasterDating has amassed more than 1.6 million TikTok views.

Masterdating is the practice of dating yourself. That is spending quality time alone with yourself. It is the act of getting to know yourself better, and indulging in activities you love.

Masterdating is taking yourself out on dates, treating yourself to gifts and experiences, and generally prioritising your own happiness and well-being. It is seen as a form of self-care and self-love. This will help one feel more confident, content, and attractive.

‘Taking yourself out on dates is an exercise in self-love and self-compassion. You’re teaching yourself about your own needs, requirements, and the things that bring you joy. It’s about uncovering your own passions,’ says Amy Nobile, a holistic dating coach in the West Village.

‘Send yourself flowers in the morning, send yourself a sweet note saying, ‘I can’t wait to see you tonight,’ schedule a fancy mode of transportation to get yourself to the date — make it a full day of love,’ adds she.

Here are some tips you must keep in mind:

Plan activities that you are really excited about.

Don’t rush. Take your time and enjoy every moment.

Treat yourself with kindness and respect just as you would treat a date.

Don’t be afraid to try something new.