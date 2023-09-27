Hollywood Writers’ Union Resolves Strike Pre-Contract Vote

Hollywood’s writers’ union announced that its members would resume work on Wednesday, marking a significant development in their ongoing negotiations. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) leadership unanimously voted to terminate the strike, setting the stage for a crucial vote on a proposed three-year contract. This contract encompasses various benefits, including pay raises and protections related to artificial intelligence applications.

The WGA revealed that the estimated worth of the contract amounted to an impressive $233 million per year. The strike had persisted since May, as film and television writers had been unable to reach an agreement with major studios, including industry giants like Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery.

Notably, writers secured significant concessions in multiple areas, with salary increments over the contract’s three-year span, augmented health and pension contributions, and safeguards regarding the use of artificial intelligence. The agreement stipulates that studios must engage in regular discussions with the guild regarding AI implementation in film development and production, though they are not explicitly prohibited from using AI to generate content. Writers, however, retain the right to legal recourse if their work is employed for AI training purposes.

Furthermore, writers have the option to use AI when creating scripts, but companies cannot mandate its usage. Studios are also required to disclose if any materials were AI-generated. The WGA also secured minimum staffing guarantees in writers’ rooms, a significant victory for its members, with staffing levels determined by the number of episodes per season. Minimum pay rates are set to rise by more than 12 percent over the course of three years.

In addition to these gains, residuals will see an increase for the international use of TV shows and movies, and bonuses will be awarded for the most popular streaming shows. Writer Adam Conover, a member of the guild’s negotiating committee, celebrated these achievements, stating, “These are essential protections that the companies told us, to our faces, that they would NEVER give us… WE WON.”

Television writer David Slack echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the necessity and effectiveness of the strike. With the strike’s conclusion, daytime and late-night talk shows can return to the airwaves, much to the delight of viewers. Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time,” confirmed his show’s return with fresh episodes, expressing, “My writers and Real-Time are back!”

While this is a significant step forward, it’s important to note that the end of the WGA strike does not signal a complete return to normalcy in Hollywood, as the SAG-AFTRA actors union initiated their own strike in July, which remains ongoing.