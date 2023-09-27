Honda launches SP125 Sports Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler maker in India Honda has launched the limited edition SP125 Sports Edition in markets. The bike is offered at the starting price of Rs 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and is available in two colours – Heavy Grey Metallic and Decent Blue Metallic. Interested customers now can pre-book the motorcycle from the company’s authorized showroom or online by visiting Honda’s official webiste.

SP125 Sports Edition comes with LED headlamp setup, halogen side indicators, dual-tone color accents on the fuel tank, reflectors at the front fork, placed just above the disc brakes, and Honda’s typical matte finish exhaust. The bike also offers a fully digital instrument console, providing all the important information such as gear position, mileage details, fuel capacity, RPM, speed, and time.

The bike runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, which have been connected to the chassis through telescopic forks up front. Braking duties are carried out by disc-drum setup at both ends.

Honda is offering a 3-year warranty package with the SP125 Sports Edition, which can be increased up to 7 years (optional). The vehicle is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine, which churns out a max output of 10.72 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. The unit is matted with a 5-speed transmission.