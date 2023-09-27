India to export 75000 tonnes of non-Basmati white rice to this country

New Delhi: The Union government has granted permission for the export of 75,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to the UAE. The export will be carried out through National Cooperatives Exports Limited (NCEL). The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced this.

The Indian government had earlier banned the export of non-basmati white rice. The government is allowing exports of non-basmati rice and other grains to fulfil the food security needs of vulnerable nations.

Recently, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi informed that India allowed the export of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to Nepal on July 21, as well as 14,184 tonnes to Bhutan. In addition, exports of non-basmati rice were approved for Bhutan (79,000 tonnes), Mauritius (14,000 tonnes), and Singapore (50,000 tonnes) through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL).

The Union government also permitted exports of broken rice to Senegal (5 lakh tonnes), Gambia (5 lakh tonnes), Indonesia (2 lakh tonnes), Mali (1 lakh tonnes), and Bhutan (48,804 tonnes).