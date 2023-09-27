New study proposes alien life could differ from carbon-based humans

A recent study has revealed self-sustaining chemical reactions that could potentially support forms of alien life distinct from those found on Earth. Life on our planet is based on organic compounds composed of carbon, along with elements like nitrogen, phosphorus, oxygen, sulphur, and hydrogen. This discovery suggests that different chemical frameworks could potentially give rise to alien life. For a long time, scientists have contemplated the possibility of life evolving based on entirely different chemistry, including the idea that silicon could serve as the foundation for biological processes.

Autocatalysis, a key chemical interaction vital to life on Earth, involves self-sustaining reactions that generate molecules promoting the same reaction to occur repeatedly. Reproduction, an essential aspect of life, is a prime example of autocatalysis, where life triggers the formation of more life. This research allows scientists to explore various forms of life beyond Earth, emphasizing the importance of understanding diverse potential life structures. Betul Kacar, the study’s senior author, described autocatalysis as the process where “one cell produces two cells, which can become four, and so on, multiplying the number and diversity of possible interactions accordingly.”