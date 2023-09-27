One year after the enigmatic assault on the Nord Stream pipelines, investigators continue their relentless efforts to unveil the truth behind the explosions that shook the region.

Recent findings by Norwegian scientists have illuminated the circumstances surrounding the attack, including previously undisclosed detonations and a possible timeline of events, as reported by The Guardian.

Norwegian scientists have presented seismic evidence that adds a layer of complexity to the Nord Stream pipeline attack. Their discoveries not only confirm the two previously known explosions but also uncover two additional blasts. These new explosions occurred northeast of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, approximately seven and sixteen seconds after the initial incidents.

The researchers leveraged data from seismic stations across northern Europe and Germany, including the Swedish National Seismic Network and Danish stations on Bornholm. Utilizing advanced seismic analysis techniques, they accurately identified the locations and timings of these explosions. This breakthrough represents a critical advancement in understanding the attack.

The four explosions have been labeled Event S, Event N, Event NA, and the newly discovered events NB and NC. Event S and Event N were initially identified on September 26, 2022, shortly after the attack, with Event S occurring at 02:03:24 (UTC+2) on Nord Stream 2 and Event N at 19:03:50 (UTC+2) on Nord Stream 1. Norsar, Norway’s national data center for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), suggests that additional explosions may be concealed within the data.

Regarding the culprits of the Nord Stream pipeline attack, multiple theories have arisen. Some officials cited in US and German media have pointed to a Ukrainian-backed group or an independent pro-Ukrainian faction operating separate from Kyiv’s leadership. Suspicion has also been cast on a rental yacht named the Andromeda, with evidence hinting at Kyiv’s involvement. Nevertheless, questions remain regarding whether a small crew could execute such intricate underwater sabotage.

A leaked US defense document indicated that the CIA received information from a European agency three months before the attack, suggesting a Ukrainian special operations mission to sabotage the pipeline. Additionally, Scandinavian media reports have highlighted the presence of unidentified Russian ships with deactivated transponders in the vicinity of the explosion sites in the days leading up to the incident.

The Nord Stream pipelines, overseen by Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG, both predominantly owned by the Russian state energy giant Gazprom, play a pivotal role in transporting up to 110 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to Germany. Nord Stream 1 commenced operations in 2012, while Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021 but never transported gas due to geopolitical opposition.