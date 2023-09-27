Residents of Delhi-NCR ask for government assistance as diesel generator ban begins

Numerous flat dwellers in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram have voiced their opposition to the National Capital Region’s (NCR) October 1 diesel generator ban.

An order was issued in June by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a federal organisation created to combat air pollution, to outlaw diesel generators by October 1.

The building, according to flat association members, cannot afford to undertake such renovations on their own.

‘The apartment owners of many societies are struggling to get basic amenities. How can they change their massive gensets or retrofit them? The government agencies must understand the ground realities before making such decisions,’ said Alok Kumar, a member of an apartment owners’ association in Ghaziabad.

The builder should be responsible for providing CNG-powered generators before transferring ownership of the apartments to the inhabitants, according to Abhishek Kumar, head of the New Era Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA).

‘Why shall the apartment owners pay for everything? Why can’t the government tighten their noose around the builders to make them pay for retrofitting?,’ said Kumar.

Gurugram resident Ashish Kumar mirrored the opinions of his colleagues in Noida and Ghaziabad. Instead of issuing such directives, he claimed, the government could plan a methodical elimination of diesel gensets with assistance from residential societies.

Apartment owners had until 30 September to switch from diesel to CNG-powered generators, per the agency’s deadline. The agency was prompted to issue such an order by the spike in pollution over the winter in the Delhi-NCR region.