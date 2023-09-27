Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended Wednesday’s trading session in positive territory. BSE Sensex settled at 66,118.69, up 173.22 points or 0.26%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,716.50,up 51.80 points or 0.26%.

About 1921 shares advanced, 1616 shares declined, and 143 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Coal India, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla and LTIMindtree. Top losers were Titan Company, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, SBI and BPCL.

Among sectors, PSU Bank, capital good, FMCG, realty and healthcare indices up 0.5-1%, while some selling was seen in the oil & gas names. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.6%.