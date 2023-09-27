Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ production to release on October 13

The road trip movie “Dhak Dhak,” featuring actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjhana Sanghi, is set to be released on October 13. This film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films and is directed by Tarun Dudeja, who also co-wrote the script with Parijat Joshi. Taapsee Pannu herself shared the release date news on social media, expressing excitement about the upcoming journey portrayed in the film.

“Dhak Dhak” is Taapsee Pannu’s second production project, following “Blurr,” which was released on Zee5 in 2022.

The movie promises to take the audience on a unique adventure, featuring the talents of its cast and the creative vision of its filmmakers. It’s an eagerly anticipated film for fans of road trip-themed stories and the actors involved.

This film continues to showcase Taapsee Pannu’s growing presence as both an actor and producer in the Indian film industry, and her social media post is a testament to her enthusiasm for this project’s release.