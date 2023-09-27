Two accused taken to bomb site in Coimbatore by NIA for investigation

On Wednesday, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the explosion site in the Coimbatore bomb blast case to conduct additional investigation on two of the 13 arrested suspects.

On October 23, 2022, a bomb went off in Ukkadam close to a temple, killing one person. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that consisted of a petrol cylinder inside of a car that had been covered with nails and marbles caused the explosion. The bomb’s accused mastermind, Jamesha Mubeen, died in the explosion.

Jamesha Mubeen had been influenced by the Islamic State’s doctrine, the NIA chargesheet said.

Muhammad Indhira, accused number 12, and Mohammad Azharuddin, accused number 13, were taken to the blast scene in Coimbatore by the NIA team after being taken into custody.

The crew had intended to visit several locations to obtain information regarding the planning and execution of the operation, but first the accused were taken to their homes. The inquiry is still under progress.

The NIA made one arrest earlier in August in relation to the vehicle bomb explosion. The NIA had brought the suspect to the bomb site for investigation earlier in August and in December of last year.