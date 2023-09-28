Babar Azam Overwhelmed by Hyderabad’s Love and Support

Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his gratitude for the warm reception received in Hyderabad as the national cricket team arrived in India for the ICC World Cup 2023. Babar, taking to his social media, shared his feelings, saying, “Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad.” His sentiments echoed those of his teammate, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who also appreciated the Indians for their gracious welcome.

The Pakistan cricket squad’s arrival in Hyderabad was marked by tight security measures, with the team arriving in the city from Dubai. After landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the players and support staff were escorted to a star hotel. Some players, including Babar, acknowledged the fans and media, even posing for photos with security personnel and waving at supporters.

Notably, one of Pakistan cricket’s most dedicated fans, Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, known as ‘Chacha,’ was present at the airport to extend a warm welcome. This visit to India marks the first time in seven years that the Pakistan cricket team has toured the country, with their last appearance in India dating back to the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s preparations for the World Cup include two warm-up matches in Hyderabad, with their first match against New Zealand scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. However, the practice session for the Pakistani team on the day before the match remains uncertain due to a significant Ganesh immersion procession taking place on the same day.

In light of the Ganesh immersion and the Milad-un-Nabi procession in the city, the local police have requested organizers not to allow spectators in the stadium during the first warm-up match. Pakistan’s second warm-up match will be against Australia on October 3. Subsequently, their World Cup campaign will commence with matches against the Netherlands on October 6 and Sri Lanka on October 10. The team will then head to Ahmedabad for a highly anticipated clash against India scheduled for October 14.