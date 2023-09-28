Bentley launches Flying Spur Hybrid in India: Price, features

Mumbai: The England-based performance-oriented car manufacturer Bentley has launched its Flying Spur Hybrid in India. The chauffeur driver vehicle has been offered at a price of Rs 5.25 crore (ex-showroom). Interested customers can now pre-book the vehicle from the company’s authorised showroom or online through Bentley’s official webiste.

The high-performance four-wheeler is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with plug-in hybrid technology. The unit is equipped with an electric motor, which provides a range of up to 805km. The whole power source is capable of producing 536 bhp and 750Nm of peak torque, The company claims that the four-wheeler can do a 0-100kmph spring in just 4.3 seconds.

The Flying Spur Hybrid comes with a massive typical signature style front grille, chrome treatment over the windows, automatic ORVMs, exhaust pipe, and even on the headlight surroundings as well. The performance-oriented car comes with hybrid badging on the boot lid.

The car is offered in more than 59 colour options. Apart from this, the brand also offers more than 14 colour options for the upholstery, where customers will have 5 standard and 10 optional colour schemes.