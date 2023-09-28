Disabled Man Fatally Attacked in Delhi Over Suspected Theft: Police

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, a 26-year-old man with disabilities lost his life after a brutal assault by a group of individuals. They tied him to an electricity pole and subjected him to a severe beating, suspecting him of theft. This horrifying incident occurred on Tuesday morning, and tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

Authorities swiftly took action, apprehending seven individuals in connection with the assault, one of whom is a juvenile. The accused have been identified as Kamal (23), Manoj (19), Kishan (19), Pappu (24), Lucky (19), all residents of Sunder Nagri, and Yunus (20), a resident of Garima Garden in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by the police.

A distressing video circulating purportedly captures the incident, showing the victim, Isar, tied to an electricity pole, while people mercilessly beat him with sticks. Despite one voice pleading for restraint, the attackers continued their assault, hurling abusive words at the helpless victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey revealed that the victim had disabilities and stated, “When he failed to answer the questions of local residents, they tied him to a pole and thrashed him with sticks.”

A murder case has been registered based on the complaint of Abdul Wajid (60), a fruit vendor residing in Sunder Nagri and the father of the deceased, Isar. Wajid alleged that his son died after a brutal assault by individuals who suspected him of theft.

According to Wajid, upon returning home around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, he found his son lying in pain outside their home, bearing numerous injury marks. Isar recounted to his father that around 5 am, some men apprehended him near block G4 and accused him of theft. They subsequently tied him to a pole and subjected him to a relentless beating.

A neighbor named Aamir eventually brought Isar home in a rickshaw around 3 pm. Sadly, Isar succumbed to his injuries around 7 pm. His father called the police at approximately 10:45 pm.

The accused individuals provided statements to the police, explaining that they had spotted Isar around 5 am, perceived him as a potential thief, and began questioning him. When he couldn’t provide satisfactory answers, they tied him to the electric pole and assaulted him.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Wednesday revealed blunt-force injuries all over the victim’s body. Shock and hemorrhage were identified as the cause of death, according to the police.

While some suspects remain under scrutiny, the investigation into this deeply tragic incident is ongoing.