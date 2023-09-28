DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Emirate in UAE announces free public parking

Sep 28, 2023, 03:21 pm IST

Sharjah: The Sharjah Municipality announced free public parking  on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) birthday. Public parking  will be free of cost in Sharjah on September 28, 2023.

Free parking will only be available on Thursday and Friday. However, 7-day paid parking zones, which are identified by the blue parking information signs, will continue to be paid on the holiday and weekend.

Public sector employees will get a paid holiday from Thursday, September 28. Sharjah government employees will  get a four-day weekend as they got  3-day weekend off (from Friday to Sunday).Employees will resume work from Monday, October 2.

 

