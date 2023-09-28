Emirate in UAE announces free public parking

Sharjah: The Sharjah Municipality announced free public parking on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) birthday. Public parking will be free of cost in Sharjah on September 28, 2023.

Free parking will only be available on Thursday and Friday. However, 7-day paid parking zones, which are identified by the blue parking information signs, will continue to be paid on the holiday and weekend.

Public sector employees will get a paid holiday from Thursday, September 28. Sharjah government employees will get a four-day weekend as they got 3-day weekend off (from Friday to Sunday).Employees will resume work from Monday, October 2.