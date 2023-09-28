IMD: 5-Day Forecast – Moderate Rain in Kerala; Yellow Alert in 9 Districts Today

The India Meteorological Department issued a forecast on Wednesday, indicating that Kerala can expect moderate rainfall over the next five days. During the period from September 28 to October 1, the state is anticipated to experience isolated heavy rainfall, with expected precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within a 24-hour span.

To address these weather conditions, the authorities have declared yellow alerts for several districts on specific dates:

– On September 28, 2023, the following districts are under a yellow alert: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

– The yellow alert continues on September 29, 2023, for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

– On September 30, 2023, the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod remain under the yellow alert.

– Finally, on October 1, 2023, the yellow alert is in effect for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning about the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Currently, two cyclonic formations are situated over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, respectively. Additionally, another low-pressure area near the Andhra Pradesh coast in the central western Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression between the North Andaman Sea and the central western Bay of Bengal by September 29.