NIA conducts nationwide raids, detains individuals linked to Canada-based criminal network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across 53 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh, apprehending several individuals linked to a group of gangsters based in Canada. The gangsters involved in this operation include Arsh Dalla, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sukha Duneke, Harry Maur, Narender alias Lali, Kala Jatheri, and Deepak Tinu.

During the day-long raids, law enforcement agencies confiscated pistols, ammunition, digital devices, and materials. These actions mark the seventh in a series of crackdowns initiated by the NIA since August 2022. The cases are related to conspiracies involving targeted killings, funding for pro-Khalistan groups, and extortion orchestrated by these gangsters.

Wednesday’s operation primarily targeted individuals involved in the supply of weapons, financing, and logistics support to various gangs collaborating with drug traffickers and terror organizations located in Pakistan, the UAE, Canada, Portugal, and other countries. NIA’s investigations have revealed that these conspiracies were planned within prisons across different states and executed by a network of operatives based abroad.