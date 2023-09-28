Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy describes transgenderism as a form of ‘mental health disorder’

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, has characterized transgenderism as a type of “mental health disorder” while vehemently opposing gender affirmation surgeries, particularly for individuals under the age of 18.

The 38-year-old Ohio-based businessman, who has been gaining attention for his ‘anti-woke’ stances, stated that “chemical castration” should not be permitted for those under 18.

He expressed his views when questioned by Fox host Dana Perino about whether presidential candidates would support a federal law requiring parents to be notified if their child changes gender identity.

The Indian-American Republican leader insisted that parents should have the “right to know” about their children’s potential gender transitions, emphasizing that “it is not compassionate to affirm a kid’s confusion.”

He stated that if elected president, he would pass a federal law permanently prohibiting procedures he referred to as “genital mutilation.”

Ramaswamy made it clear: “Transgenderism, particularly in children, is a mental health disorder. We must acknowledge the truth of that… Parents have the right to know… those who claim that this increases the risk of suicide are also the ones saying parents don’t have the right to know about the increased risk of suicide. And I’m sorry, affirming a kid’s confusion is not compassion. That’s cruelty.”

‘Children with gender dysphoria contemplating suicide’ He additionally asserted, without offering evidence, that 50 percent of children with gender dysphoria have considered suicide.

“Yet politicians reject a law that would require schools to inform parents if their kids change their gender identity at school. Parents have a right to know about their kids: that shouldn’t be controversial. Ban genital mutilation and puberty blockers before age 18. Treat gender dysphoria as a mental health disorder. Time to empower parents again.”

Seven GOP contenders participated in the debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Wednesday night, with the exception of Donald Trump, who chose to skip the event and is unlikely to attend the third debate.

Ramaswamy has been riding high on his increasing popularity and is currently the most popular Republican presidential candidate after former US President Donald Trump, according to a CNN poll.

Notably, he surpassed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was previously seen as Trump’s chief rival but has seen his support decline significantly and is now in fifth place.