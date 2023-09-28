Shah Rukh Khan Sparks ‘Jawan Fever’ with ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ Deal!

Just a few days ago, ‘Jawan,’ featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark in worldwide earnings. This achievement firmly cements ‘Jawan’ as one of the highest-grossing Hindi cinema endeavors in history, marking a pinnacle in Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious cinematic career.

In a thrilling announcement made by King Khan himself, he revealed that, starting tomorrow, the film’s tickets would be available through an enticing ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ promotion. This revelation came after Shah Rukh Khan’s engaging #AskSRK session on social media, where he hinted at potential ticket discounts. In his own words, he enthusiastically proclaimed, “Starting tomorrow… Family, friends, and love… Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE!* It’s a complete entertainment package for the entire family.”

For those eager to take advantage of this limited-time offer, BookMyShow has confirmed that it will be valid only until September 28, 29, and 30. To seize this opportunity, you’ll need to purchase two ‘Jawan’ tickets starting from September 28. During the checkout process, select the ‘Avail Offers’ option, then choose BookMyShow, and you’ll gain access to the ‘Jawan BOGO’ offer. Simply click on the offer and proceed to apply the coupon for your savings. Don’t miss out on this fantastic chance to experience ‘Jawan’ with your loved ones!