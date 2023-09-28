DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Sep 28, 2023, 04:41 pm IST

Mumbai:  Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower today. As per market experts, the sustained  foreign capital outflows amid a largely negative trend in global markets and  heavy selling pressure in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC dented market sentiments

At close, BSE Sensex was down 610.37 points or 0.92% at 65,508.32. NSE  Nifty  ended at 19,523.50,  down 193.00 points or 0.98%.  The end of today’s session also marked the end of the September F&O series. NSE Nifty regained losses from the previous F&O series and ended 1.5% higher as against the previous series. The Nifty bank  gained nearly 1% while the midcap index ended with 3% gains through the September F&O series.

Around  1,524 shares advanced, 2,007declined and 136 remained  unchanged. Top losers were  Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints. Top gainers were  L&T and Bharti Airtel. Barring 5 stocks, all 30 constituents on the Sensex closed  lower.

 

 

