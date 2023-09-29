15 killed, 50 injured in blast near mosque

Lahore: At least 15 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in a suicide blast on Friday. The blast took place near Madina Mosque in the Mastung district in Baluchistan province of Pakistan. The victims were gathered for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

‘The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings. The explosion is unbearable,’ said Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai.