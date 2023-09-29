Air India employees will wear new attire by designer Manish Malhotra

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra will design new uniforms for Air India’s flying crew, ground staff, and security personnel as the airline adopts a new global brand identity amid its revival and modernization efforts. These new uniforms will be introduced for frontline staff by the end of the year, coinciding with the induction of Air India’s first wide-body A350 aircraft.

Malhotra and his team have begun engaging with Air India’s frontline employees, conducting discussions and fitting sessions to understand their specific requirements. The airline has not updated its uniforms since 2015, during its government-controlled period.

This collaboration between Air India and Malhotra aims to provide new uniforms for over 10,000 frontline employees, including cabin and cockpit crew, ground staff, and security personnel. Malhotra expressed his honor at collaborating with Air India, referring to its employees as “national flying ambassadors” and emphasizing their shared vision of blending tradition with the future and maintaining timeless elegance.

The move to design new uniforms aligns with Air India’s broader efforts to revitalize its brand and services under the ownership of the Tata Group.