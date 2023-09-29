Ashwin Replaces Axar in India’s World Cup Squad

In a predictable move, the Indian cricket team has officially announced the inclusion of seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a replacement for the injured spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel in their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup. Axar Patel’s unfortunate quadriceps tear had left him unable to recover in time for the tournament, prompting the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar to turn to the 37-year-old Ashwin. Ashwin’s recent performance, where he secured four crucial wickets in two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during the series against Australia, further solidified his selection.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Axar Patel’s unavailability, stating, “Axar Patel has failed to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India’s Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. The spin-bowling all-rounder missed the final of the Asia Cup as a result.”

The decision to bring in Ashwin seemed imminent as Axar’s recovery timeline didn’t align with the team’s needs, notably evident when he couldn’t make it back for the third ODI against Australia in Rajkot.

As preparations intensify for the World Cup, Ashwin has joined the Indian squad in Guwahati, where they are set to play their first warm-up game against England. The squad, led by Rohit Sharma and featuring key players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, aims to make a strong showing on the global stage.

The complete Indian squad for the ICC World Cup includes: Rohit Sharma (capt), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav.