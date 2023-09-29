Beloved Dumbledore Actor, Sir Michael Gambon, Mourned After Passing

Actor Sir Michael Gambon, known for his iconic roles on both stage and screen, has sadly passed away at the age of 82. His family has confirmed that he peacefully departed in a hospital in Essex. Gambon’s illustrious career spanned six decades, during which he earned numerous accolades, including three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards. To honor his remarkable contributions to drama, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 1999.

However, it is his portrayal of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series that endeared him to younger audiences worldwide. Despite his fame and acclaim, Gambon remained a humble and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

In a statement delivered by publicist Clair Dobbs on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, the family expressed their deep sorrow, saying, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. Michael, a cherished husband and father, peacefully passed away in the hospital, with his wife Anne and son Fergus by his side, following a battle with pneumonia. He was 82.”

Sir Michael Gambon’s legacy as a gifted actor and his warm presence both on and off the screen will be dearly missed by fans and colleagues alike.