Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: 4 Indian expats win Dh100,000

Abu Dhabi: 4 Indian expats have won Dh100,000 each during Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s weekly e-draw. These Indian expats were residing in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. 3 of them hail from Kerala and the other is from Mumbai. Ajay Vijayan, Mujeeb Pakyara, Firose Kunjumon all from Kerala and Mohammad Azharul from Maharashtra are the winners.

Ajay Vijayan is working in IT department in Dubai since 2008. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past eight years with his 3 friends. Mujeeb Pakyara works as a waiter at a cafeteria and lives in Sharjah. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for 2 years along with 7 of his roommates.

Firose Kunjumon works as a driver and lives in Ajman. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past 10 years. Kunjumon is sharing his prize with 20 of his friends. Mohammad Azharul, hails from Mumbai and lives in Sharjah. He is the sole winner of Dh100,000 and is bagging a cash prize for the second time.

