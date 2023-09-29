BMW launches iX1 electric SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: BMW has launched the all-electric version of BMW iX1. The new electric SUV is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV features front fascia with an almost square BMW kidney grille, Adaptive LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lights and a sleek roof spoiler at the rear. It rides on 18-inch M light alloy wheels.
The cabin of the BMW iX1 boasts of a clean dashboard adorned with Aluminium Mesheffect trim, an M Anthracite headliner, and an M Sport leather steering wheel. The feature highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system running BMW’s state-of-the-art iDrive 8.5 operating system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, 2-zone automatic climate control, Active Seats for ultimate comfort, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and ambient lighting.
Also Read: Honda introduces Activa Limited Edition variant in India: Price, features
The BMW iX1 boasts a dual-motor setup, delivering combined output of 313 bhp and 494 Nm of torque. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 180 km/h.
The BMW iX1 has a 66.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It gives a range of 417-440 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The battery can be charged 10to 80% in 29 minutes when connected to a 130 kW DC charger. The 11 kW AC charger will take 6.3 hours for a full charge.
Safety features comprises of Adaptive M Suspension and an all-wheel drive system featuring electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X). It’s fortified with safety features like DTC, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, DSC, ABS, Cornering Brake Control, Lane Departure Warning, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Pedestrian protection, and more.
Post Your Comments