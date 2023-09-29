BMW launches iX1 electric SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: BMW has launched the all-electric version of BMW iX1. The new electric SUV is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV features front fascia with an almost square BMW kidney grille, Adaptive LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lights and a sleek roof spoiler at the rear. It rides on 18-inch M light alloy wheels.

The cabin of the BMW iX1 boasts of a clean dashboard adorned with Aluminium Mesheffect trim, an M Anthracite headliner, and an M Sport leather steering wheel. The feature highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system running BMW’s state-of-the-art iDrive 8.5 operating system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, 2-zone automatic climate control, Active Seats for ultimate comfort, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and ambient lighting.

Also Read: Honda introduces Activa Limited Edition variant in India: Price, features

The BMW iX1 boasts a dual-motor setup, delivering combined output of 313 bhp and 494 Nm of torque. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 180 km/h.

The BMW iX1 has a 66.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It gives a range of 417-440 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The battery can be charged 10to 80% in 29 minutes when connected to a 130 kW DC charger. The 11 kW AC charger will take 6.3 hours for a full charge.

Safety features comprises of Adaptive M Suspension and an all-wheel drive system featuring electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X). It’s fortified with safety features like DTC, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, DSC, ABS, Cornering Brake Control, Lane Departure Warning, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Pedestrian protection, and more.