Cabs, cars, schools are off during Karnataka bandh in Bengaluru

Pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka have started a statewide bandh to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. More than 50 individuals representing various organisations have been detained in various sections of the state.

Due to potential disruptions to transportation, lodging, and other facilities, the dawn to dark protest is expected to have an impact on daily life.

Protest marches are scheduled around the state, notably in Bengaluru, the state capital. Bengaluru’s educational institutions will all remain closed, and the city has been subject to section 144 restrictions.

Numerous police officers have been deployed, and intricate security preparations have been arranged around the state.

Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella group representing Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha), and numerous farmers’ organisations, has called for a state-wide shutdown. The bandh has gained more backing from the opposition BJP and JD(S).

Every store, shopping centre, and other business will be closed across the state. Along with auto and taxi services, hotels, restaurants, and movie theatres are not operating.

According to the pro-Kannada organisations, they will try to shut down airports, toll booths, train services, and motorways. Strong protests are expected to take place today in the state’s southern region.

All schools and colleges under the control of the districts of Bengaluru and Mandya have been given the day off.

In the meantime, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been implemented, according to Bengaluru Commissioner of Police B Dayananda, who also stated that the bandh will not be permitted in the city.

Along with other places, security has also been present in Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Ramanagara.

Bengaluru Metro rail is still operational, nevertheless. The State Transport Department has also given the state transport corporations instructions to carry on with business as usual.

Government offices will be open, as will banks, hospitals, and pharmacies.

From Bengaluru’s Town Hall to Freedom Park, a sizable rally is scheduled. The protest march is expected to draw participants from all walks of life and many organisations, according to the organisers.

The bandh is supported by the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association (OUDOA) and the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union. Other organisations that have declared support include the Karnataka State Private Schools’ Association and the Bruhath Bangaluru Hotel Association.

Due to the closure, districts in Karnataka that border Tamil Nadu have been placed on high alert.

The superintendents of police in bordering districts including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, and Nilgiris were also instructed to take precautions by the chief of police for Tamil Nadu. At checkpoints, security personnel have been deployed more often.

A helpline has been established by the authorities due to the closure. Callers to the helpline numbers 9498170430 and 9498215407 are urged to get assistance.

After the Supreme Court declined to become involved in the judgements made by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and its supporting body, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), ordering the state to transfer Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, protests over the decision grew more intense.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s order to Karnataka to send water to Tamil Nadu at a rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) until October 15 would be contested in court, according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.