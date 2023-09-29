Key suspect in Kottayam drug bust apprehended in Tamil Nadu

A man who released aggressive dogs upon a police party that had arrived at a dog-breeding center in search of narcotics and subsequently fled the scene was apprehended on Friday. Robin George (28), a resident of Parampuzha Thekketundathil who had rented a property near Valyalinchuvadu near Kumaranellor, was arrested in Tamil Nadu and brought to the Gandhi Nagar Police station.

The Kottayam Police’s anti-narcotics squad received an unexpected challenge when they arrived at the dog-breeding center based on a tip-off regarding drug-related activities involving the accused. Upon reaching the location late Sunday night, they encountered fierce dogs trained to attack individuals in khaki attire, which impeded their search efforts, according to District Police Chief K Karthik. The accused, Robin, who had set the dogs loose, managed to escape by jumping into the nearby Meenachil River.

However, the police later succeeded in subduing the dogs and discovered 17.8 kilograms of ganja in the house rented by the accused to operate the dog-breeding center. He was subsequently charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Subsequently, it was revealed that the accused had swum across the river, which was over 50 meters wide at the Koshamattom Colony side, and had boarded an auto that passed through the colony. Robin’s own residence was located within the colony.

The police party arrived at the dog-breeding center at around 10:30 pm on Sunday, with only Robin present at the time. He promptly released three ferocious American Bully breed dogs from their cage and fled amidst the chaos. The police later managed to regain control of the dogs with assistance from the Police Dog Squad (K-9 Squad) and returned them to their enclosure. During a subsequent search, two bags of ganja were discovered in a room within the house.

A special team led by the Kottayam DySP was assembled to capture the accused and continue investigating the case. Despite casting a wide net, the police received no information about the accused’s whereabouts, as he refrained from using a phone or ATM card, making it difficult to trace his escape route.

The police are seeking legal advice on the possibility of imposing additional charges against the accused, who released dangerous dogs on them. They are exploring whether more severe charges can be filed against Robin, who had pre-trained the dogs to target individuals in khaki attire and unleashed them on the search party.

Injuring someone with a dangerous weapon or in a similar manner constitutes a crime under Section 324 of the IPC. Inflicting harm using animals also falls within the scope of this section.