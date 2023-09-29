Mother of Walayar Girls Seeks CBI’s Intervention to Oust Adv K P Satheesan

The mother of the Walayar girls has taken a significant step by reaching out to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urgently requesting the removal of Adv K P Satheesan from all responsibilities pertaining to the case that is currently before the Kerala High Court.

Just recently, Adv K P Satheesan decided to step down from the Attapadi Madhu lynching case following persistent demands and protests from Madhu’s mother.

In her formal appeal addressed to the CBI Director, the mother expressed her concerns about the authenticity and timing of several statements made by K P Satheesan regarding the Walayar case. She strongly refuted the claim that she had opposed the lie detector test for the accused in court, asserting that Satheesan’s statements were false and appeared to be an attempt to undermine the case. She earnestly urged for the appointment of a different special prosecutor whom she trusts to handle the case.

Furthermore, the mother highlighted that the Palakkad court had dismissed the charge sheet submitted by the CBI and ordered a fresh investigation. She noted with concern that on eight occasions, the CBI prosecutor was conspicuously absent during court proceedings when the charge sheet was discussed, raising suspicions of deliberate obstruction of the case.

The tragic incident in question dates back to January 7, 2017, when a 13-year-old girl was discovered dead by hanging in her residence in Attapalla, Palakkad. Shockingly, her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4, 2017. Subsequently, a special investigation team led by Palakkad ASP G Poonguzhali was formed on March 6, 2017, to initiate an inquiry. The post-mortem report, released on March 12, 2017, indicated signs of torture on the children’s bodies. However, on June 22, 2019, the police submitted a charge sheet declaring the deaths as suicides. Since then, the mother of the deceased siblings, along with various political organizations and an action council, has been relentlessly advocating for justice to ensure that the perpetrators face legal consequences.