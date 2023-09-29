DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Prophet’s Birthday: Oman ruler pardons 162 prisoners

Sep 29, 2023, 03:41 pm IST

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 162 prisoners in the country. The Royal pardon was announced  on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday as gesture by the Sultan  to provide prisoners to begin a new life. The released prisoners include 94  expats.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

