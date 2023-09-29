Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on September 29. BSE Sensex settled at 65,828.41, up 320.09 points or 0.49%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,638.30, up 114.80 points or 0.59%.

About 2246 shares advanced, 1256 shares declined, and 152 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Divis Lab. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Powr Grid.

Also Read: Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday: Free public parking announced in Dubai

Except Information Technology, all other sectoral indices ended higher with metal, power, oil & gas, PSU Bank and healthcare indices up 1-2.7%. BSE Midcap index rose 1.3% and BSE Smallcap index up 0.6%.