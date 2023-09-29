Study Finds Dietary Creatine Beneficial for Long Covid

A group of researchers recently made a significant discovery regarding the potential benefits of dietary creatine in alleviating the symptoms of long Covid. These symptoms, which encompass body aches, breathing difficulties, loss of taste, persistent headaches, and concentration problems, have plagued many individuals struggling with the aftermath of Covid-19. Creatine supplements have long been favored by fitness enthusiasts for their reputed ability to enhance strength and facilitate post-workout recovery.

This research, spearheaded by scientists at the University of Agder in Norway, centered on a sample of 12 individuals who had contracted Covid within the preceding three months. Each participant exhibited at least one lingering post-Covid symptom, ranging from respiratory issues and sensory loss to pain in the lungs, head, or body, along with concentration challenges.

The study was meticulously designed, with half of the participants receiving a daily dose of four grams of dietary creatine, while the remaining six received an equivalent-looking placebo, ingeniously disguised as inulin, a form of dietary fiber. Both substances were indistinguishable white powders mixed into water, ensuring that neither participants nor researchers were privy to who received the actual creatine supplement until the conclusion of the study.

Over the course of three months, the group taking dietary creatine reported a substantial reduction in fatigue. By the six-month mark, they also displayed notable improvements in body aches, breathing issues, loss of taste, headaches, and concentration problems – commonly referred to as “brain fog.” These findings were published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition, shedding light on a potential avenue for mitigating the lingering effects of Covid-19.

It’s worth noting that long Covid encompasses a broader spectrum of symptoms beyond those addressed in this study. Fatigue, sleep disturbances, dizziness, chest pain, depression, and anxiety are among the other challenges faced by individuals grappling with post-viral fatigue syndrome, which can significantly impact their ability to perform daily activities and hinder their quality of life.