US handled 1 million visa applications this year

The US embassy in India celebrated processing one million visa applications this year, despite the lengthy waiting time, exceeding a year, for fresh US visa applications in the country. While the exact number of visas issued was not disclosed, these numbers highlight significant demand among Indians across various categories for US visas and the potential revenue contribution to the US visa department.

Lalit Bhasin, the national president of the Indo American Chambers of Commerce, emphasized the importance of reducing visa waiting times for Indians. He shared an incident from the previous year when they couldn’t take a delegation to a crucial US event due to visa complications.

In 2023, the US Mission to India handled one million visa applications, marking a 20 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. While the precise number of visas issued wasn’t revealed, they did report that during the summer months (June to August), they granted 90,000 student visas to Indians, constituting 25 percent of their global student visa approvals during that period.