CM Arvind Kejriwal drafts 15-point winter action plan to deal with air pollution

In preparation for the upcoming winter smog in Delhi, India’s capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has introduced a 15-point plan to combat air pollution. Kejriwal has identified 13 hotspots in the city with high pollution levels and created action plans for each, along with the formation of 13 special teams.

Some of the identified hotspots include Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Mundka.

As part of the winter action plan, bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), will be used more extensively this year to prevent stubble burning in 4400 acres of land. Bio-decomposer is a microbial solution capable of converting paddy straw into manure within 15-20 days.

To reduce dust pollution, 591 teams have been formed to monitor construction sites. Construction sites exceeding 500 square meters must register on a web portal, and those exceeding 5000 square meters will be required to install anti-smog guns.

In an effort to address pollution caused by petrol and diesel vehicles, 385 teams will operate 530 water sprinkling vehicles and 258 anti-smog guns on the roads during winter.

Complaints related to pollution can be filed through the Green Delhi app, with approximately 70,000 complaints already received, 90% of which have been resolved, according to Kejriwal. A website has also been launched to monitor real-time pollution levels.

Kejriwal emphasized the ban on firecrackers in the national capital and noted that the Delhi government is collaborating with neighboring states to reduce pollution levels. Additionally, an E-waste park has been established in the Holambi Kalan area, and Kejriwal urged people from nearby states to take measures to combat pollution. He also encouraged industries in the surrounding areas to switch to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and promote the use of the zig-zag technique in brick kilns to control pollution.