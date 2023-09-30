Doctors in Punjab finds earphones, nuts, bolts, lockets and screws in a mans stomach

Doctors in the northwestern state of Punjab, India, were confronted with a shocking discovery when they operated on a man who had complained of nausea, fever, and severe stomach pain. During the procedure, they found earphones, nuts, bolts, lockets, and screws in his stomach.

Kuldeep Singh, a 40-year-old man, was admitted to a hospital in Moga district on Tuesday (Sep 29) due to his persistent high fever, stomachache, and nausea, which had been bothering him for over two days.

To determine the cause of his pain, doctors conducted an X-ray scan, and to their astonishment, they found multiple metallic objects lodged in his stomach.

During a three-hour-long operation, doctors successfully removed the items from his body. However, due to the prolonged presence of these objects in his stomach, the patient’s condition remained unstable.

Visuals from the surgery, displaying the items extracted from his stomach, have been circulating online.

The Director of Moga Medicity Hospital, Ajmer Singh Kalra, revealed that the patient had been suffering from stomach pain for two years. He was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever and vomiting. “Upon conducting an X-ray, we found lockets, chains, nuts, bolts, earphones, and many other objects inside the stomach. We then decided to operate on him,” he informed local media.

Doctors diagnosed the patient with pica disorder. Pica is an eating disorder characterized by the consumption of non-food items. Due to ingesting sharp objects, the patient had severe wounds in his stomach. Although the surgery was successful, he remained on a ventilator and in critical condition, as explained by Ajmer Singh.

Singh’s family members were equally baffled by the findings and had no idea how he had managed to ingest these items. They revealed that he had been complaining of stomachaches and sleep disturbances, and they also noted that he was suffering from mental distress.