Influential guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack while performing onstage in Bucharest, Romania

Al Di Meola, the influential guitarist renowned for his significant contributions to the music world, experienced a heart attack while performing live in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday. This alarming incident unfolded during his performance at the Arenele Romane venue, where Di Meola suddenly began to suffer from chest pain, ultimately leading to a heart attack.

As the gifted guitarist graced the stage with his musical prowess, the audience was left stunned as they witnessed Di Meola clutching his chest in discomfort. In response to his distress, his fellow band members continued to play for several minutes after he left the stage, eventually announcing the abrupt termination of the show.

A statement issued by the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital revealed that Di Meola was promptly admitted to a cardiology ward, where he is currently receiving treatment for a segment elevation myocardial infarction, commonly known as STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction), as reported by the Associated Press on Thursday.

In the aftermath of his medical treatment, Al Di Meola released a statement in which he expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he had received over the past 24 hours. He disclosed that his medical condition necessitates a temporary break from performing and touring but conveyed unwavering determination to make a full recovery.

“I want to assure you that I’m receiving the best care possible, and I’m fully committed to making a complete recovery,” Di Meola affirmed. “I’m planning to return in 2024, and I’m already looking forward to making music together once again.”

In a subsequent video update on Friday, Al Di Meola’s wife, Stephanie, conveyed her appreciation for the outpouring of well-wishes from fans and shared encouraging news regarding her husband’s progress, indicating that he was on a positive trajectory.

Al Di Meola’s illustrious career commenced as a member of the jazz fusion supergroup Return to Forever, and later, he embarked on a solo journey that delved into the realms of fusion and world music. His innovative and groundbreaking guitar work has left an indelible mark on the music industry, endearing him to both fans and fellow musicians, solidifying his status as a revered figure.