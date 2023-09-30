LDF Warns JD(S): No Place for BJP-Linked Party

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, has issued a stern warning to the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), regarding its continued presence within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in light of its alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 general elections. This move has placed the JD(S) state committee in a precarious position, prompting the CPM to demand a decisive stance from the party. In response to this ultimatum, the state-level leaders of JD(S) have initiated actions aimed at resolving this internal crisis.

According to a report by Manorama News, the JD(S) state leadership is scheduled to meet with the party’s founder, H D Deve Gowda, in Bengaluru on Sunday to deliberate on the matter. Following the national committee’s decision to join the NDA, the Kerala president of JD(S), Mathew T Thomas, had previously stated that the state committee would not align itself with the BJP-led front. Deve Gowda, in turn, delegated the authority to the Kerala unit to make a judgment regarding whether to adhere to the national leadership’s decision or diverge from it.

In response to these developments, JD(S) national secretary Jose Thettayil welcomed the CPM’s position and affirmed that the JD(S) in Kerala would not maintain any affiliation with the BJP.

The official announcement of JD(S) joining the NDA was made on September 22 by BJP’s national president, JP Nadda. On this occasion, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy visited BJP leaders Amit Shah and Nadda, openly expressing the party’s support for the NDA. In response, JD(S) patron H D Deve Gowda stated that the national leadership had made this decision to safeguard the party’s interests.

All eyes are now on the JD(S), a significant ally within the LDF in Kerala, as it grapples with this critical decision. LDF has faced considerable criticism from the opposition for including JD(S) MLA K Krishnnakutty as a minister. JD(S) is expected to finalize its course of action during its meeting on October 7.