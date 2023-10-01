11 Fishermen Stranded at Sea Rescued Amid Engine Failure

A group of 11 fishermen found themselves in a precarious situation when their fishing boat, named ‘Anjali,’ experienced engine failure during their voyage from Munambam Harbour. This unfortunate incident left them stranded in the tumultuous waters, ten nautical miles northwest of Azhikode. The boat, owned by Munambam native Kunjimon, was at the mercy of adverse weather conditions.

In response to the distress call, the Fisheries Department at Azhikode promptly sprang into action. According to a source at the Fisheries station, “The fisheries station at Azhikode received a message around 4 am that a boat was stuck in the sea. The message was relayed to PF Paulson, Assistant Director, Fisheries, and a rescue mission was launched on his instruction.”

The rescue operation was executed by a dedicated team consisting of Marine Enforcement and Vigilance Wing officers, including ER Shinilkumar, VN Prashanthkumar, VM Shaibu, as well as rescue guard Prasad, boat srank Devassi Munambam, and engine driver Johnson.

Sugandha Kumari, Deputy Director of Fisheries in Thrissur, emphasized the readiness of the district to handle such situations, stating, “Two boats have been stationed at Chettuva and Azhikode, and a 24-hour marine enforcement unit is on standby to deal with such situations in the district.” This coordinated effort led to the successful rescue of the stranded fishermen, ensuring their safety amid challenging circumstances.