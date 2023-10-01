As Congress, AAP spar in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA alliance

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu stated on Sunday that the opposition INDIA bloc is like a ‘tall mountain’ and that its majesty will not be diminished by a few passing storms, despite opposition within his party to allying with the Punjab government’s AAP.

In a post on ‘X,’ he stated that Punjab “must understand that this is an election to choose India’s prime minister and not Punjab’s chief minister.’

The politician-turned-cricketer made his statement in response to statements made by a number of Punjab Congress leaders opposing an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in the state before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of the opposition in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa.

‘The INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain a storm here and there will not affect its Grandeur!!! Any attempt to sabotage and breach this shield to safeguard our Democracy will prove futile,’ he tweeted.

Days before to Sidhu’s statement, Warring-led leadership of the Punjab Congress referred to the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drug case as a ‘political vendetta.’

The conflict in Punjab between the Congress and the AAP has grown after the member from Bholath was arrested.

Congress officials in Punjab had stated that they were opposed to any sort of coalition with the state’s ruling AAP because both parties are a part of the INDIA bloc.

At its meeting in Mumbai on September 1, the INDIA bloc decided to run in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together ‘as far as possible,’ claiming seat-sharing agreements in the states will be finalised as soon as possible in a ‘collaborative spirit of give-and-take.’

The leaders of the opposition coalition established a 14-member coordination committee, which will serve as the alliance’s highest decision-making body and start the seat-sharing process. It also gave off the impression that the new front would triumph over the BJP with ease.