Asian Games 2023: India’s Kynan Chenai wins bronze medal

Hangzhou: Kynan Chenai won another medal for India in shooting at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. Kynan Chenai won bronze medal in the men’s trap individual competition.

The Indian team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh San have won gold medal in the men’s trap shooting. The Indian women team have won team silver in the event.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

With three medals in trap on the last day of competition, Indian shooters will return home with 22 medals — 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze — their best ever in the continental showpiece.