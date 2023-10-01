Aston Martin launches DB12 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: The high-performance car manufacturer Aston Martin has launched its Aston Martin DB12 in India. The new super tourer is the successor of the DB11. The car is offered at the starting price of Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom). Interested customers can now pre-book the vehicle either from company company-authorised showroom or online through Aston Martin’s official webiste.

The car features a low-slung stance with a typical signature style grill on the front, an LED headlight setup, C-shaped LED tail lamps, a frameless window, and dual exhaust, which is placed at both ends at the back.

Aston Martin DB12 has a multi-functional three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, powered seats, a newly designed centre console, new style AC vents, a fully digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, which supports all the wireless car connect technology.

The super tourer is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This engine generates a max power of 671bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car can do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 325kmph.