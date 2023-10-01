Classic Legends launches Jawa 42 Dual Tone and Yezdi Roadster: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading motorcycle manufacturer, Classic Legends has launched the brand-new Jawa 42 Dual Tone and the revamped Yezdi Roadster in the country. The new Jawa 42 Dual Tone is offered at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Yezdi Roadster will cost Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jawa 42 Dual Tone variant has clear lens indicators, sleek short-hang fenders, a new fuel tank, a redesigned bash plate, handlebar-mounted mirrors, fresh handlebar grips, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a redesigned seat. The Jawa 42 Dual Tone is available in four dual-tone colors: Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper.

This bike is powered by a 294.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This engine delivers 27 bhp power and 26.8 Nm of torque. The engine paired with a seamless 6-speed gearbox.

The Yezdi Roadster comes with sportier-looking knee recess, eye-catching diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Raven texture finish over the engine and exhaust, new handlebar grips, handlebar-mounted mirrors, and a revised exhaust.

The Yezdi Roadster is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering 29 bhp and 28.9 Nm of torque. The bike is available in three dual-tone colors: Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, and Lunar White, along with a Shadow Grey solid theme.