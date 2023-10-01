Delicious Chicken Thoran recipe

Chicken Thoran is a delicious South Indian dish. Here’s a recipe to make it:

Ingredients:

– 500g boneless chicken, cut into small pieces

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 2-3 green chilies, chopped

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

– 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 2-3 tbsp coconut oil

– Salt to taste

For Marination:

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Marinate the chicken pieces with turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. Set it aside for about 15-20 minutes.

2. Heat 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a pan and add the marinated chicken pieces. Sauté them until they are cooked well and turn golden brown. Once done, remove them from the pan and set them aside.

3. In the same pan, add a little more coconut oil if needed. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

4. Add cumin seeds and curry leaves, and sauté for a minute.

5. Add the finely chopped onion and green chilies, and sauté until the onions turn translucent.

6. Now, add the grated coconut and stir well. Sauté the mixture until the coconut turns light brown and has a nice aroma.

7. Add the cooked chicken pieces to this mixture and stir well, ensuring that the chicken is well coated with the coconut mixture. Sauté for a few more minutes.

8. Check the seasoning and adjust the salt and spice levels as per your preference.

9. Once the chicken is nicely coated with the coconut mixture and heated through, remove it from the heat.

10. Serve the Chicken Thoran hot with steamed rice or Kerala parotta.