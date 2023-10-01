‘First Look Poster of Vijay Antony’s ‘Hitler’ Unveiled’

Vijay Antony, a beloved figure among fans, is gearing up to captivate them once more with his latest venture, ‘Hitler.’ This exciting announcement came to light on September 28 when the film’s title was unveiled through the release of its striking first-look poster. The movie, produced by the dynamic duo of T D Raja and D R Sanjay Kumar, has successfully completed its filming phase, and post-production work is progressing at a rapid pace. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await news of the official teaser and trailer releases.

‘Hitler,’ helmed by director Dhana, is not your ordinary film; it’s an action-packed thriller infused with commercial elements, promising an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of unexpected twists and turns, complemented by a dash of heartwarming romance. The talented Riya Suman has taken on the coveted female lead role in this cinematic journey.

The excitement doesn’t end there, as ‘Hitler’ also marks the return of the seasoned actor Charanraj to the silver screen. Joining the ranks are an ensemble of gifted actors including Gautham Menon, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, Aadukalam Naren, and filmmaker Tamizh, each contributing their unique talents to the project. Adding the musical magic to ‘Hitler’ is the dynamic duo of Vivek-Mervin, who are crafting the film’s soundtrack, promising an auditory treat for fans and cinephiles alike. Stay tuned for updates on ‘Hitler’ as it gears up to conquer the hearts of audiences worldwide.