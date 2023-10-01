Giant 50-ft Blue Whale Carcass Found on Kozhikode Shore

In the wake of heavy rains, a remarkable discovery unfolded on Kozhikode Beach as the lifeless body of a Blue Whale emerged on a rainy Saturday morning. The alert came from local fishermen who stumbled upon this colossal creature, measuring a staggering 15 meters or nearly 50 feet, sprawled along the South Beach at approximately 10:15 am.

An observant fisherman who inspected the carcass commented, “The carcass, which has started to decompose, looks more than two days old.” The experts weighed in, suggesting that the whale might have been a juvenile, as fully grown Blue Whales can reach lengths of around 20 meters.

The news of this extraordinary discovery drew crowds of curious onlookers, including children, who flocked to the beach for a glimpse of this awe-inspiring spectacle.

Pramod, the health officer in charge of Kozhikode Corporation, shared plans for a post-mortem examination to be conducted right on the beach. Following the procedure, the carcass will be laid to rest in a specially dug pit, adhering to established protocols.

As part of the investigation into this unexpected event, a sample from the carcass will be sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for further analysis. Decisions regarding subsequent actions will be made once the results are available.

Blue Whales, Earth’s largest creatures, have long been classified as an endangered species, underscoring the significance of this discovery in the realm of marine conservation.