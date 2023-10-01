Major culprits in Manipur students’ murders arrested says, Chief Minister

The ‘main culprits’ behind the deaths of two students who were kidnapped have been detained in the Churachandpur region, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated on Sunday. Pictures of the two students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), appeared on social media on September 25, allegedly taken before and after they were killed. This led to the discovery of their deaths.

The Chief Minister promised ‘maximum punishment, including capital punishment’ for anyone responsible for the murder.

The two students had been missing since July 6, and on September 23, the state government said that internet services will be fully restored. A few days later, the student’s images appeared on social media. When unrest between the Meitei and Kuki groups first started, in May, internet services in the state were first put on hold.

After news of the deaths of the two students spread, hundreds of students came to the streets on September 26 and 27, demanding that the offenders be brought to justice. Security personnel, notably the state police and Rapid Action Force, fired tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the rallies, inflicting injuries on at least 45 protestors, most of whom were students.

On the evening of September 28, protesters marched towards the chief minister’s ancestral home in Imphal East’s Heinging area and attempted to attack it, but security personnel dissuaded them.