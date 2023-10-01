Mohanlal to Star in Telugu Fantasy ‘Kannappa’ – Shooting Starts Soon

Superstar Mohanlal, known for his recent cameo in Tamil megastar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ is now set to headline Telugu filmmaker Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project, ‘Kannappa.’ This upcoming film is a fantasy drama with a pan-Indian approach. Director Vishnu had previously confirmed the participation of actors Prabhas and Nayanthara, who will commence shooting after completing their big-budget films, ‘Salaar Part One’ and ‘Jawan.’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the director shared his excitement, exclaiming, “Har Har Mahadev!” while announcing Mohanlal’s involvement in the project. The film’s shooting is scheduled to begin in the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand.

Vishnu expressed his gratitude and the immense effort put into bringing ‘Kannappa’ to life, stating, “The last eight months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for everyone involved in ‘#Kannappa.’ Sleepless nights became the norm, festivals were momentarily forgotten, holidays became scarce, and a good, uninterrupted five-hour sleep felt like a luxurious indulgence.”

The director recounted the film’s conception, acknowledging the contributions of various talents in refining the story. He mentioned, “Seven years ago, when the eminent Tanikella Bharani first shared the concept of #Kannappa with me, I was instantly captivated by its potential. I took it upon myself to further craft and refine the story.”

Vishnu also expressed gratitude to stalwarts like Parachuri Gopalakrishna Garu, Vijendra Prasad Garu, Thotapalli Sainath Garu, Thota Prasad Garu, Directors Nageshwara Reddy Garu, and Eswar Reddy Garu for their invaluable support in developing the script.

As ‘Kannappa’ prepares to start shooting, Vishnu acknowledged the dedication of a 600-strong cast and crew from around the world who will be part of this project. He urged for love, support, and prayers, emphasizing that ‘Kannappa’ is not just a project but a labor of love and unwavering belief, destined to create magic. “Har Har Mahadev!” he concluded.