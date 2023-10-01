NIA chargesheet labels Kerala train arson as a jihadi act

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified the arson attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in April as a jihadi act, according to the chargesheet filed against the sole accused, Sharukh Saifi. The NIA stated that its investigation revealed that Saifi, a 27-year-old, had chosen Kerala for the act of terror and arson because he wanted to commit the jihadi act in a place where he wouldn’t be recognized. His intention was to return to a normal life after creating terror, as per the NIA statement.

On April 2, 2023, Saifi, a native of Shaheenbagh in New Delhi, allegedly poured petrol on passengers in the D1 coach of the Executive Express, setting the train on fire when it crossed the Elathur station in Kozhikode.

Three people, including a child, lost their lives while trying to escape from the attack. Kerala Police arrested Saifi with the assistance of the Maharashtra Police, and the NIA took over the investigation on April 17, suspecting terror links.

The NIA claims that Saifi self-radicalized through online propaganda materials that promoted extremism and Jihad. The chargesheet alleges that he committed the arson as a jihadi terror act following his online radicalization, with the intention of killing people.

In summary, the NIA has labeled the train arson attack in Kerala as a jihadi act and has provided details about Saifi’s self-radicalization and his intentions.